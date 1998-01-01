Toggle navigation
Home
About the prize
Editions
Sponsors & Partners
Archive
All
Submit
Contact
Agenda
Press
Edition
2017
2015
2013
2011
2009
2007
2005
2003
2001
1998
1996
1994
1992
1990
1988
Country
Albania
Austria
Belgium
Bosnia - Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
FYROM - Macedonia
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldova
Montenegro
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
The Netherlands
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Placement
Prize Winner
Emerging Architect Special Mention
Finalist
Shortlisted
Nominee
Programme
Collective housing
Commerce
Culture
Education
Ephemeral - Cultural & Social
Ephemeral – Commercial
Food & Accommodation
Funerary
Government & Civic
Health
Industrial
Infrastructure
Landscape
Mixed use - Commercial & Offices
Mixed use - Cultural & Social
Mixed use - Infrastructure & Urban
Office
Religion
Single house
Social welfare
Sport & Leisure
Urban planning
Submit
Author selected
Office selected
City selected
All
No match found.
Results
Map
Works matching the search criteria (5)
Kannikegården
Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects , Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Ribe, Denmark
Ely Court
Alison Brooks Architects
London, United Kingdom
deFlat Kleiburg
NL Architects , XVW architectuur
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
THE RIVESALTES MEMORIAL MUSEUM
Rudy Ricciotti
Rivesaltes/Ribesaltes, France
Katyn Museum
BBGK Architekci
Warszawa, Poland
← Previous
1
(current)
Next →